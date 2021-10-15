Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Cut by Raymond James (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $84.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

