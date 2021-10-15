Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SAMG opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $226.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,657 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.