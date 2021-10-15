Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Scientific Games Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.90.

SGMS opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

