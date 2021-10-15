Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Scientific Games Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
SGMS opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 2.06.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
