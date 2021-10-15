KeyCorp Weighs in on Livent Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Livent stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -293.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

