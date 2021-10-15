FY2021 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Raised by Raymond James (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

