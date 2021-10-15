FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Decreased by National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.54.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$15.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.11. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$12.56 and a one year high of C$30.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,706,796. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,800. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,640.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

