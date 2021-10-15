B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.86. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.