AXA SA Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AXA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

