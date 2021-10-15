Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

