Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VLPNY. Erste Group lowered Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Voestalpine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. Voestalpine has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.