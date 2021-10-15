XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $77.00 on Monday. XP Power has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11.
About XP Power
