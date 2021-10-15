XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $77.00 on Monday. XP Power has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11.

Get XP Power alerts:

About XP Power

XP Power Ltd. Is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.