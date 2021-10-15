Credit Suisse Group Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$54.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.95.

Shares of WPM opened at C$51.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.16. The stock has a market cap of C$23.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$67.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

