Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Trading Down 7%

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.21. Approximately 150,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 745,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$491.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

