Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 112907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

