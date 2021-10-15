Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Down 59.9% in September

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the September 15th total of 183,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

YMTX opened at $9.07 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

