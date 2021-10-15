Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issued By KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.35. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,919,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

