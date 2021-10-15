WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the September 15th total of 142,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $709,667,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WKME. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Equities analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

