First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.44

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.44 and traded as low as C$44.98. First National Financial shares last traded at C$45.69, with a volume of 32,762 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.33.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 4.1599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.