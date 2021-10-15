La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.07. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 70,505 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.40 million, a PE ratio of -132.62 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 225,983 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

