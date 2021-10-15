Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $228.93

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.93 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.85). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 225.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 431,824 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Spire Healthcare Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 217.67 ($2.84).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.34. The stock has a market cap of £904.46 million and a PE ratio of -51.25.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.