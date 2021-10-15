Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

