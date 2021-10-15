Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$33.50 target price on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$35.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.63. The company has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.81 and a twelve month high of C$35.87.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.