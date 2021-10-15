Raymond James Lowers Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$913.51 million and a PE ratio of 17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$10.93.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.4490982 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total transaction of C$59,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,310.33. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $281,970.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

