MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.75.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$63.96 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

