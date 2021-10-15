Raymond James Lowers Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$15.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.51. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.