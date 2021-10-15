Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Blend Labs Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blend Labs in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NYSE BLND opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

