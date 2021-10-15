Nord/LB Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €55.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNA. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.78 ($76.21).

ETR VNA opened at €52.98 ($62.33) on Monday. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a one year high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.07.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

