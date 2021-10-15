FY2021 Earnings Estimate for East West Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Zanger now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of EWBC opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

