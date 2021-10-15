M&T Bank Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $13.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.99.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $151.02 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

