FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vallourec S.A. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vallourec in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLOWY. Oddo Bhf raised Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

VLOWY opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

