Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report sales of $120.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $492.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $555.16 million, with estimates ranging from $548.65 million to $568.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $181.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $143.94.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

