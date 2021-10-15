Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Athenex in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.13). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Athenex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $316.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Athenex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Athenex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 128,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 7.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Athenex by 1,087.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares during the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

