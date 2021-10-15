Brokers Set Expectations for BorgWarner Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

