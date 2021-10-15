Head to Head Comparison: Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) & Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aiadvertising and Kingfisher, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingfisher 1 6 3 0 2.20

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aiadvertising and Kingfisher’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.40 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Kingfisher $16.57 billion 0.57 $763.03 million $0.77 11.71

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Aiadvertising.

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kingfisher beats Aiadvertising on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiadvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

