Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Roku in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROKU. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $328.92 on Wednesday. Roku has a twelve month low of $196.52 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 200.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $160,228,681. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.