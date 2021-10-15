Financial Analysis: Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) & Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Origin Materials alerts:

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Origin Materials and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% Braskem 11.24% -811.92% 0.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and Braskem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Braskem $11.37 billion 0.74 -$1.30 billion ($3.26) -6.43

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braskem.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Origin Materials and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 3 0 0 2.00 Braskem 0 2 4 0 2.67

Origin Materials currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.97%. Braskem has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.91%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Braskem.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Braskem on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment comprises production, operation, and sale of ethylene, high-density polyethylene and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company was founded in August 2002 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.