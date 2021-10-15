Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,800

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,111 ($66.78) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market capitalization of £82.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,213.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,743.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.