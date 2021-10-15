William Blair Comments on Fastenal’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

