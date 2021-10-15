Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 40 ($0.52).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

