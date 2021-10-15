Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on the stock.

FDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 2,540 ($33.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,612.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,642.99. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

