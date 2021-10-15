London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,834 ($102.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.82. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,891.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,675.03.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.