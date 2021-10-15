Citigroup Trims The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Target Price to GBX 1,750

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Weir Group to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,827.22 ($23.87).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,654 ($21.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -337.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,686.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,807.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.