Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.20 ($27.29).

DTE stock opened at €16.53 ($19.45) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €17.74 and its 200 day moving average is €17.38. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

