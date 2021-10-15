Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €100.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.10 ($102.47) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.31 ($115.66).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €81.90 ($96.35) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 27.42.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

