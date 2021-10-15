JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €78.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.93 ($95.22).

Basf stock opened at €65.09 ($76.58) on Tuesday. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion and a PE ratio of 25.93.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

