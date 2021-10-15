BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the September 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIMI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. BOQI International Medical has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 40.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%.

About BOQI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.