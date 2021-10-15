Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $701.10

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 701.10 ($9.16) and traded as low as GBX 611 ($7.98). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 623.50 ($8.15), with a volume of 413,383 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLIN shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 636.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 701.10. The stock has a market cap of £829.44 million and a P/E ratio of 27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

About Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

