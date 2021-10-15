Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of MIRM opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.03. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $30,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock worth $127,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $190,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.