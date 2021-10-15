Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Sell

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 256,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.