iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the September 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,577,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

